Airtel launches Rs 4 lakh insurance coverage with prepaid plan: Know more

Airtel has launched a life insurance coverage for Rs. 4 lakh for its prepaid users. The Pre-paid mobile customers subscribing to Rs 599 plan of Bharti Airtel will now get life insurance cover from Bharti Axa. This is launched under a partnership deal between the two companies. This scheme was announced on Monday.

The new prepaid plan of Rs 599 is bundled with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day, and it also offers Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

“The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge. The life insurance cover, which is available to all customers aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally.

A physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to customer’s doorstep on request,” a joint statement said.

To avail insurance benefit, a customer will need to enrol for the cover after first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or Airtel Retailer.

The service is initially launched in select states, including Delhi, and will be gradually roll out in rest of the country.