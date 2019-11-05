Chief Minister sanctions Rs 8.5 crore for Baladevjew temple

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 8.5 crore for the development of Baladevjew temple and the grand road in front of the temple in Kendrapara district.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting with Kendrapara district collector, local public representatives, temple trust members, and the servitors through video conferencing on Tuesday.Patnaik had earlier visited the temple, known as Tulsi Kshetra, in July this year.

As per the decisions taken in the meeting, the temple and its premises will be decorated with lighting system. Both the sides of the grand road will also have lighting system.Other decisions include the development of a spiritual park in the town, renovation of the heritage tank, conservation of ancient monuments, development of drainage and strengthening of temple security.