Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala for third straight day. Gold is priced at Rs 72,600, up by Rs 400. One gram gold is trading at Rs 9075, higher by Rs 50. This is the highest price of gold recorded this month.

Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 250 per 1 gram and Rs 2000 per 8 gram. Gold price gained for first time this month on Monday. Gold price edged higher yesterday by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Gold remained unchanged on Sunday and Saturday. Before that gold price declined by Rs 1720 per 8 gram in two days. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 96,220/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,202/10 gm. Silver prices today are at Rs 96,520/kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rate opened lower at Rs 96,900 per 10 gram as against its previous close of Rs 97,491. Gold prices rallied over 3% in the previous session. Silver price also opened lower and was trading down by Rs 251, or 0.26% at Rs 96,450 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold prices were down 1.2% at $3,388.67 an ounce. The metal had risen nearly 3% in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.7% to $3,397.70.