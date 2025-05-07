IRCTC announces ‘Char Dham Yatra’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Char Dham Yatra Tour Package. The tour on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will cover important places like Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

The tour will commence on May 27, 2025, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station, shortly after the opening of the Badrinath Dham in the first week of May. One can book tickets from IRCTC website. This all-inclusive pilgrimage will offer devotees an opportunity to visit:

Badrinath: including the sacred Badrinath temple, Mana Village and Joshimath.

Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri, Konark Sun Temple, and Chandrabhaga Beach

Rameshwaram & Dhanushkodi, including the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple

Dwarka, featuring Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Byet Dwarka

Additional visits to Jyotirlinga temple in Varanasi, Pune and Nashik.

Also Read: Realme GT Concept Phone Unveiled in India

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of attractive features and modern amenities that includes dining restaurants, shower cubicles, etc.. The Tourist Train offers AC I, AC II and AC III classes, with upgraded security via CCTV surveillance and dedicated security guards in each coach. The package also includes 3-star hotel accommodation, all vegetarian meals, AC transfers for sightseeing, and dedicated tour escorts.