Realme GT Concept Phone Unveiled in India

Mumbai: Realme is set to unveil the GT 7 series in India soon. The Chinese brand has not yet announced the exact launch date. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Indian variant of the Realme GT 7 handset, which was introduced in China in April. Notably, the Indian version of the Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in November 2024. Meanwhile, Realme has unveiled a concept phone with a large 10,000mAh battery.

The Realme GT concept phone has a 10,000mAh battery with 320W fast charging support. Since this is a concept phone, it is unclear if the smartphone will be commercially available.

The company said that the Realme GT concept phone measures under 8.5mm in thickness and weighs just over 200g. The prototype is seen with a semi-transparent back cover. It is said to use a Mini Diamond Architecture, which helps rearrange the internal layout to house the big battery. The design is claimed to allow for the “world’s narrowest Android mainboard, measuring 23.4mm.”

The Realme GT concept phone is said to use “an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery,” which has a 10 percent silicon ratio and is claimed to be the highest in the smartphone industry. The company says that the battery has an energy density of 887Wh/L. The company claims that the phone can run on a single charge for days without a top-up.