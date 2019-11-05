Father rapes daughter, shoots video to threaten younger ones

The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a man for raping his own daughter and shooting a video of it. The shocking incident was reported from Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The man aged 40 has allegedly raped his 16-year-old daughter by drugging her continuously for one-and-half-years and made videos of it to threaten his two younger daughters. His wife wife had deserted him and her three daughters six years ago.

The man who works as a labourer, was booked by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday.

The man also made videos of his heinous crime and used to threaten his two younger daughters, aged seven and 11 years, by saying that if they told anyone about his act, they will have to suffer the same pain.

The matter come into light as the younger daughters informed a woman in whose house they work as domestic aid.

Police rescued all the three girls on Saturday and shifted them to One Stop Crises Centre in Sheopur. The girls are still in a state of trauma and counselors are trying to convince her to live a normal life.