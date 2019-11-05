ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister arrested

In a major achievement in the war against terrorism, Turkey has arrested the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister. The Turkey officials informed that sister of slain ISIS leader and some other close relatives were arrested on Monday near Azaz town in Aleppo province in Syria.

Awad was captured in a raid on a trailer container. She was living with her family consisting of her husband, daughter in law and five children. This part of the area is administrated by Turkey.

Turkish authorities capture sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/nDKUcJOssf pic.twitter.com/EFUZI54y4w — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 5, 2019

Rasmiya Awad aged 65 was arrested along with her husband and daughter in law. The adults in the family are interrogated by Turkey officials.

The forces says that she can give light to the inner working of ISIS. She can give more insights about the internationally banned Islamic terrorist outfit.

Turkey's fight against terror regardless of its ideology or origin continues unabated. The arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) November 4, 2019

Baghdadi was killed in a US Special Force raid in Syria on last month.