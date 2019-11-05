Latest NewsInternational

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister arrested

Nov 5, 2019, 11:17 am IST
In a major achievement in the war against terrorism, Turkey has arrested the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister. The Turkey officials informed that sister of slain ISIS leader and some other close relatives were arrested on Monday near Azaz town in Aleppo province in Syria.

Awad was captured in a raid on a trailer container.  She was living with her family consisting of her husband, daughter in law and five children. This part of the area is administrated by Turkey.

Rasmiya Awad aged 65 was arrested along with her husband and daughter in law. The adults in the family are interrogated by Turkey officials.

The forces says that she can give light to the inner working of ISIS. She can give more insights about the internationally banned Islamic terrorist outfit.

Baghdadi was killed in a US Special Force raid in Syria on last month.

