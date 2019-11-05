Microsoft tests 4 Day workweek, to get surprising results

Microsoft experimented on a four day work week routine in Japan, -a nation widely known to be the capital of workaholics.

The test which was part of the usual work-time study delivered surprising results with productivity of the employees booming a 40 percent high. The study took place in August and gave employees five consecutive Fridays off, boosted sales per employee by 40 percent compared to the same month a year earlier, according to the report.

Further miscellaneous expenses like electricity consumption and canteen stationeries were dropped to 23 percent.94 percent of employees expressed their satisfaction with a greater work-life balance and more productivity. But industry experts advocate shorter duty hours a day will be more beneficial, as a shorter workweek will increase work pressure and also give employers a reason to cut the pay scale.