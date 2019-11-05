The driver who tried to rescue burned Tehsildar succumbs to his injuries

The driver, Gurunatham 27 ,who rushed to rescue the Lady Tehsildar who was set ablaze at her office at Abdullapurmet succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Gurunatham was working as a driver to the Abdullahpurmet Tehsildar, Vijaya Reddy who died after being allegedly set ablaze on fire in her office on Monday. Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Mahesh Bhagwat informed that the accused K Suresh bore a grudge against the victim Vijaya Reddy.

The police informed that Suresh was going through some land problems and was visiting the Abdullapurmet MRO Office daily. He poured kerosine over Tehsildar after entering an officer’s cabin and set fire on her. The assailant was also burned and suffered 60 percent burn injuries and is now under treatment.

CM KCR expressed deep regret over the murder of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy. The chief minister immediately spoke to the police officers about the matter and an FIR is lodged at Abdullapurmet police station.