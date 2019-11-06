Latest NewsCinema

Actress Yami Gautam's latest hot Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

Nov 6, 2019
Less than a minute
Actress Yami Gautam says Bollywood’s leading ladies of the nineties were great at comedy. In “Bala”, the actress plays a TikTok star named Pari who loves to perform to nineties songs. She enjoyed recreating some of the iconic moments from the songs of that era.

“The leading ladies of the nineties mastered comedy and for a long time, no one attempted the genre because it was tough to topple the levels they reached. But now in the last two years, comedies are making a comeback,” said Yami.

 

When formals met casually. ? . . #balapromotions ?: @sanamratansi ?????: @hairgaragebynatasha

Bala promotions begin ??? . . #Bala ?: @sanamratansi ?????: @hairgaragebynatasha

