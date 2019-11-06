Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar.

As per market experts the negative opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee. But the easing crude oil price and weakening of US dollar against other currencies supported Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 70.80 and then slipped down to 70.84 against the US dollar registering a decline of 15 paise.

The Indian rupee has settled trading on Tuesday at 70.69 against the US dollar.