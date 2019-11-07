Congress to meet President Ram Nath Kovind for dismissal of Yediyurappa Govt

Congress will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and seek dismissal of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka as it came to power by ‘unconstitutional’ means, through defection of opposite party MLAs, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday.

The Congress leader also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said ‘no right’ to continue in the post.

“Despite holding the constitutional post, Home Minister Amita Shah and Chief Minister by supporting defection have defeated the purpose of the tenth schedule (anti-defection),” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

“So we will meet the President and bring all these things to his notice, and ask for the dismissal of Yediyurappa government. We will seek appointment (from the president) and go whenever we get it,” Siddaramaiah added.

The resignation and absence of 14 Congress and three JD (S) MLAs during the trust vote had led to the collapse of the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy and paved the way for the BJP to come to power in Karnataka.