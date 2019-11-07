Dalit woman gang raped by four including jail wardens

In a shocking and inhumane incident a 35-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped by four men, including two wardens of the Sarangpur sub-jail, in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The inhumane incident occurred on November 1. Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case after the woman lodged an FIR.

One of the jail warden asked the victim to visit the the sub-jail in Rajgarh district claiming that her husband who is a inmate of the jail is sick. But the woman informed him that she has no means of transport available.

Later a man identified as Ramchandra Gurjar, called up the woman and offered to take her to the sub-jail. The woman accompanied by Ramchandra Gurjar reached on way to Sarangpur around 8 pm on November 1, other accused joined in and raped her . The accused were identified as Malam Singh Raghuvanshi and Hariram (both jail wardens) and Sagar Gurjar, .

The police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape and the SC/ST Act.