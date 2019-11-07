Kartarpur Corridor inauguration : Pakistan issues visa to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

“Pakistan has issued visa to Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his visit to holy shrine of Baba Guru Nanak,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said during his weekly briefing.The spokesperson clarified that the passport waiver for Kartarpur pilgrims would extend up to one year as a special gesture on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh leader Baba Guru Nanak.

The Pakistan government invited Sidhu – who also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor – to attend Saturday’s inauguration.A ruling party spokesperson had said that Sidhu accepted the invitation, Dawn reported.

He had come under fire from the opposition after he hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in August last year.Sidhu had then claimed that Gen Bajwa had told him about “making efforts to open the Kartarpur Corridor”.