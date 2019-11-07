Latest NewsGulf

Prophet Muhammad Birthday : Free parking announced in UAE

Nov 7, 2019, 05:38 pm IST
Free parking has been announced in Abu Dhabi on account of the public holiday being observed for the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Integrated Transport Center Abu Dhabi announced that parking will be free on Saturday, November 9, 2019, until 7:59am on Sunday, November 10.

