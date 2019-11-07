Prophet Muhammad Birthday : Free parking announced in UAE

Free parking has been announced in Abu Dhabi on account of the public holiday being observed for the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The Integrated Transport Center Abu Dhabi announced that parking will be free on Saturday, November 9, 2019, until 7:59am on Sunday, November 10.
The Integrated Transport Center Abu Dhabi announces free parking during the Prophet Muhammad birthday public holiday which will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, until 7:59 am on Sunday, November 10 pic.twitter.com/MtyOco2TpO
— “ITC” ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbudhabi) November 7, 2019
