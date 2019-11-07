RTA announces 7400 parking spots, special shuttle buses for Dubai Run

The Road and Transport Authority(RTA) has announced more facilities for Dubai Run 30X30. RTA has informed that 7400 parking spots have been made available around Dubai World Trade Centre area. A detailed map of parking spots were shared by the RTA.

The RTA has also announced that special shuttle buses will be operated for transporting participants between the Dubai Mall Zaabeel parking and the gathering point, back and forth starting 5 am.

Details of the parking slots are as follows:

Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre: 1,600 spaces

Trade Centre 2: 1,500 spaces

Sheikh Rashid Tower: 1,000 spaces

Zabeel 2 public parking: Three areas, one with 2,700 spaces, and two with 300 spaces each.