Woman gangraped in moving vehicle, thrown out

A woman in Odisha was allegedly raped in a moving car and dumped in a critical condition outside a college, the police said today.The incident took place in Odisha’s Khurda district, around 25 km from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup K Sahoo said the accused has been arrested and his car seized.The woman was waiting for a bus when a man offered her a ride, which she accepted, the police said.

“We cannot say for sure if more than one person was involved in the incident. She was found with injury marks on her body and her clothes were torn,” he added.