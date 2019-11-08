Indian couple with minor children arrested in Israel

An Indian couple with two children were on Thursday arrested by Israel’s immigration authority, just ahead of their planned deportation from the country, according to a media report.

Inspectors of the country’s Population and Immigration Authority broke into the home of Tina and Minin Lopez and arrested them along with their children- 7-year-old daughter Eliana and a 1-year-old toddler, Ha’aretz Online reported.

The family was taken to the Beit Dagan detention facility in central Israel.Sources at the Indian mission said that the family was taken to the hospital for medical check-up and then presented in a court for hearing.

The court decided that the family would be deported to India after completing documentation.The Indian mission is in touch with immigration authorities in Israel for completing the documents required for their deportation.

The family, except the younger child, had visited the Indian embassy in February 2018 for late birth registration of their elder child but did not complete the formalities.

The couple reportedly came to Israel from India to work as care givers 12 years ago. Eliana, who is a second-grader in a school in Tel Aviv, and her 1-year-old sibling were both born in Israel.The couple is from Karnataka and were staying illegally in Israel without any valid visa for a long period and their Indian passports had also expired.