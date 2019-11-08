More insights in to IS group after the capture of Baghdadi’s wife

The wife of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi revealed “a lot of information” about the jihadist group’s “inner workings” after she was captured last year, a Turkish official said.

The official said that Baghdadi’s spouse identified herself as Rania Mahmoud but was, in fact, Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi. She is the first wife of the IS leader, who was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria last month. The woman was arrested on June 2, 2018, in the province of Hatay, near the Syrian border, along with 10 others, including Baghdadi’s daughter, who identified herself as Leila Jabeer.

The official said the family links were confirmed using a DNA sample of Baghdadi provided by Iraqi authorities.”We discovered (the wife’s) real identity pretty quickly. At that point, she volunteered a lot of information about Baghdadi and the inner workings of ISIS,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Turkey took a jab at the US for making a big event of Baghdadi killing. The Turkey President said yesterday that the operation was a combined effort of Kurdish SPG, Turkish intelligence and the delta force of USA dong the final hit. Baghdadi’s sister was also captured a week earlier by Turkish forces.