Tis Hazari court violence: Women commission asks BCI to penalize advocates who roughed up women police officers

The National Commission for Women(NCW) who filed a Suomotto petition against the lawyers who attacked women IPS officers in Tis Hazari bagh court premises, directed the Bar Council of India to take necessary action against the accused advocates. A video has surfaced showing two advocates groping a women police officer as she tries to clear the area.

NCW in a letter addressed to BCI Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra had sought suspension of advocates license to all lawyers, who were involved in the roughing up of women police officials during Tis Hazari court violence which spurred between Lawyers and the Delhi Police over a minor parking scuffle.

The commission observed the roughing up of Women police officials as ‘Gross misconduct’ and all erring advocates should be duly punished to prevent such abhorrent acts as -manhandling women, in the future