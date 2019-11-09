Ayodhya verdict: Ram Mandir to be built on disputed land,Central government Trust to build the Temple, 5 acres of another land to Muslims

The much-awaited verdict on the Ayodhya case is announced by Supreme Court now. As per the verdict, the supreme court nullified the previous judgment on the case by Allahabad high court to divide the disputed land among the partisans. The Supreme Court ordered the entire disputed land to be handed over to a Central government Trust who will monitor the construction of a Ram temple on the place was the demolished Babri masjid stood. The disputed land was not handed over to any of the partisans of the case and the central government trust would be the sole body entrusted to built the temple. The ownership of the Temple according to the decree will go to Nirmohi Akhada after the construction. The Nirmohi Akhara also suffered a setback with the court saying it is not a ‘shebait’ or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

The apex court ordered an alternate 5 acres of land to be handed over to the Muslims for the construction of a Mosque, outside the disputed lands. The Sunni Waqf board will be entrusted for the construction of the Mosque.