Bolivia:Angry mob attacks Mayor,cuts her hair,dragged and doused in paint

In the latest incidence of violence in Bolivia between government supporters and anti-government opposition following Presidential elections, the woman Mayor of a small town-Vinto in Central Bolivia was brutally attacked by an anti-government mob.

Patricia Arce, the Mayor of Vinto from the ruling Mas party was attacked by anti-government protestors after a rumor spread that she had played in the background for the killing of two opposition leaders after the clashes erupted after the Presidential elections. An angry mob marched to the town hall shouting ‘Murderess, Murderess’ and picked her from her office, She was dragged to the street barefooted with her hair on the grip. The mob doused her in red paint symbolic of blood and forcibly cut her hair.

Her role in the assassination of one of the opposition leaders is proved and she was handed to the police by the mob.Ms. Arce was admitted to a local health center by the police.