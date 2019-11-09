Kartarpur corridor opens today,Modi and Khan to attend the function from respective sides of the corridor

The much-awaited Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan will be opened today at an auspicious ceremony held at the corridor’s Indian side by PM Modi. Pakistan premier Imran Khan will preside the ceremony on the other end of the corridor.

The Kartarpur corridor- a much-longed demand of the Indian Sikhs after the partition is coming to reality after 70 decades. India and Pakistan failing to find common ground on matters of politics and business are seeking hopes of rejuvenating the ties amid escalating tensions on the other side of the table. The Kartarpur corridor is the singleton path between the not so friendly neighbors to develop people to people ties between the countries.

However, miscommunications arouse even during the last hours for the identification document to be used by the Sikh pilgrims. As a welcome gesture Pak for a limited time had allowed Sikh pilgrims with any identification document to pass the corridor. The Indian side rejected the offer and said it is best to stick to the agreements of the pact signed in October with the Indian Passport as the ID document.MOE said in a statement that availing the Pak offer could create a gap between Sikh and no-Sikh visitors to Pak.

Kartarpur Corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwar in Punjab ,Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak Sahib ,Punjab India. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is the place were Guru Nanak Devji died at 1539.