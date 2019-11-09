Maharashtra Governor invites BJP to form government

Ending the uncertainty in Maharashtra, the Governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the single largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to form the government in the state. This was informed by the Governor’s office.

Governor has asked outgoing chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in the state. The tenure of the 13th Assembly in Maharashtra set to end on Saturday midnight.

The BJP- Shiv Sena alliance has secured 161 seats in the 288 assembly . But they had not been able to stake claim to form the next government as there is a tug of war between the two parties.

Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24.