Michael Bloomberg prepares to enter 2020 US Presidential race

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman have signaled he will be joining the 2020 race for White House. He is said to actively prepare for Presidential campaigns after acquiring a formal Democratic ticket and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline, the US daily People briefed on Mr. Bloomberg’s plans said.

The move is a necessary step to join the race to be the party’s candidate to take on President Donald Trump in next year’s election. Mr. Bloomberg, 77, has not formally confirmed his candidacy. However, spokesman Jason Schechter told US media that an announcement “could come as early as next week”.