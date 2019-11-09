Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Pak PM Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments

Flagging off the first batch of Sikh pilgrims from the Indian side of Kartarpur corridor Prime Minister Modi, in a brief address thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for respecting the Indian sentiments and allowing the long-awaited spiritual quest of Indian Sikhs to unite with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs were Guru Nanak Devji is laid to rest.

PM Modi also thanked the dedicated workers in Pakistan’s side of the corridor who worked day and night to complete the task in the set time. The ceremony of receiving the Indian Sikhs will be led by Pakistan premier, Imran Khan on the other side of the Corridor, within a few hours.