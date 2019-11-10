Cyclone Bulbul: India and Bangladesh evacuate thousands

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated by Indian and bangladesh as as Cyclone Bulbul. The storm has begun making landfall near Sagar Island in Indian West Bengal, and is expected to unleash surges as high as 7ft.

More than 60,000 people were moved away from the north-eastern coast of India, while the Bangladeshi government said it had evacuated 400,000.

Atleast 100,000 people from coastal areas in Bangladesh were evacuated by the authorities in Saturday.

As per reports the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm surged northwards over the Bay of Bengal was centred about 280 to 475 km south-west of the maritime ports of Mongla, Payra, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar on Saturday afternoon.