Cyclone Bulbul lashes at Bengal coast,claims one life

The very severe tropical cyclonic storm weakened to severe category yesterday evening and made landfall on the Bengal coast.

A man was killed when a tree fell upon him as the cyclonic gusts marked 140 Km per hour. Khejuri, Nandgram, Nayachar, and Ramnagar in East Midnapore and Kakdweep and Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas districts in the state’s coastal region were worst-affected, as trees got uprooted, roofs gave way and houses and shops suffered damage. The power supply was also disrupted in many areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who personally monitored the situation along with top officials said 164,315 persons have been evacuated from low-lying areas on the coast. The South Eastern Railway has also canceled several trains including Howrah-Panskura Digha local and Panskura-Digha local.