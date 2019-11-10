IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s mannequin displayed in Pakistan Air Force war museum

A mannequin of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been installed in a war museum in Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistani journalist and political commentator Anwar Lodhi has informed this. He has shared the photo of Abhinandan’s mannequin displayed in the museum on Twitter .

“PAF has put mannequin of Abhi Nandhan on display in the museum. This would be a more interesting display if they can arrange a Cup of FANTASTIC tea in his hand,” Lodhi captioned the photo on Twitter .

The picture shared on Twitter shows the mannequin standing next to another mannequin in Pakistan Air Force uniform. A cup is also seen on the other side of the Indian pilot.

Abhinandan was captured on February 27 by Pakistan forces after his MiG-21 was shot down in Pakistan following the Balakot air strikes.

After he was captured, pakistan has released a video , in which Abhinandan is shown sipping tea and saying, “The tea is fantastic, thank you.” He was released on March 1 as a “peace gesture”.