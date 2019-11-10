Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan’s birthday with her ex-hubby Arbaaz Khan: See pics

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has celebrated her son Arhaan Khan’s 17th birthday with a party in Mumbai on Saturday. One of the main attraction of the party was Arbaaz Khan, Malaika’s ex-husband and the father of Arhaan.

Malaika was spotted outside the party venue with her mother, sister Amrita Arora, her husband, Arhaan and others.

Malaika wore a short red blazer dress with black heels and Arhaan kept things casual in his grey T-shirt and jeans. Arbaaz was spotted looking fit in a green T-shirt and dark pair of pants. Actor Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya also attended the party.

Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a special heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her love for her son.

“N jus like that my baby boy turns 17….. our firstborn . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving, understanding and sensible. LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses … deal with it,” she captioned the birthday post.

In one picture, Malaika is seen holding little toddler Arhaan in her arms while in the other picture, Arhaan can be seen as a 17-year-old grown-up posing with his mother.