Real reason for the plane crash in Texas revealed

The reason behind the plane crash that occurred recently is said to be caused by gender reveal stunt that went completely out of plan.

The pilot of the plane was flying at a low altitude over the small town of Turkey in Texas, and he unloaded 350 gallons of pink-colored water for gender reveal. But the loss of weight caused the plane to aerodynamically stall and lose control. It soon crashed on to the ground and flipped over. Two people on-board suffered only minor injuries.

Gender reveal parties are arranged by expecting parents in western countries to reveal the gender of their conceived child in an innovative and creative way, after assembling near and dear. In October, a 56-year-old woman was killed during a gender-reveal party in Knoxville, when hurling debris hit her head.