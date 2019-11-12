BJP -Sena leaders keep aside politics .Visit Sanjay Raut in hospital

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut who was rushed to Lilavati hospital yesterday following chest pain went through angioplasty treatment urgently.

The ailing leader was paid a courtesy visit by many BJP leaders including Harshvardhan Patil and Ashish Shelar keeping aside political indifferences. Shivsena supremo Udhav Thackeray came to visit Raut along with Patil. Former Mumbai BJP chief Shelar also met the Sena’s Rajya Sabha member and later said, “Doctors have advised Raut to speak less. I met him out of courtesy. It is Maharashtra’s culture, we meet unwell people irrespective of political differences.”

“There was no political angle to this meet. A senior BJP office-bearer is also admitted in the same hospital, I also met him,” he added. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met Raut at the hospital in the morning.