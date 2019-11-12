Here’s the list of top grossing South Indian films of 2019

‘Bigil’ and ‘Kaithi’ are scoring well at the box office in its fourth week and have managed to bag a spot in the top grossing South films of 2019 too. Vijay’s ‘Bigil’, which has earned more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, stands second after Prabhas’s ‘Saaho’ which raked in more than Rs 400 crore.
1.Saaho (2019)
Budget : 325cr
Worldwide Gross : 419.5cr
Worldwide Share : 213.2cr
Domestic Nett : 300.1cr
2.Bigil (2019)
Budget : 150cr
Worldwide Gross : 287.1cr (still running)
Worldwide Share : 153.7cr (still running)
Domestic Nett : 168.1cr (still running)
3. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)
Budget : 225cr
Worldwide Gross : 248cr
Worldwide Share : 145cr
Domestic Nett : 187.2cr
4. Petta (2019)
Budget : 125cr
Worldwide Gross : 225cr
Worldwide Share : 118cr
Domestic Nett : 131.3cr
5. Maharshi (2019)
Budget : 90cr
Worldwide Gross : 184.6cr
Worldwide Share : 108.6cr
Domestic Nett : 138.5cr
6. Viswasam (2019)
Budget : 90cr
Worldwide Gross : 184cr
Worldwide Share : 96.8cr
Domestic Nett : 126.7cr
7. F2: Fun and Frustration (2019)
Budget : 30cr
Worldwide Gross : 140.5cr
Worldwide Share : 82.3cr
Domestic Nett : 104.6cr
8. Lucifer (2019)
Budget : 25cr
Worldwide Gross : 135cr
Worldwide Share : 67.1cr
Domestic Nett : 71.4cr
Verdict : Double Blockbuster & Industry Hit in Malayalam Cinema
