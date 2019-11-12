Latest NewsCinema

Here’s the list of top grossing South Indian films of 2019

Nov 12, 2019, 05:02 pm IST
‘Bigil’ and ‘Kaithi’ are scoring well at the box office in its fourth week and have managed to bag a spot in the top grossing South films of 2019 too. Vijay’s ‘Bigil’, which has earned more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, stands second after Prabhas’s ‘Saaho’ which raked in more than Rs 400 crore.

1.Saaho (2019)

Budget : 325cr

Worldwide Gross : 419.5cr

Worldwide Share : 213.2cr

Domestic Nett : 300.1cr

2.Bigil (2019)

Budget : 150cr

Worldwide Gross : 287.1cr (still running)

Worldwide Share : 153.7cr (still running)

Domestic Nett : 168.1cr (still running)

3. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

Budget : 225cr

Worldwide Gross : 248cr

Worldwide Share : 145cr

Domestic Nett : 187.2cr

4. Petta (2019)

Budget : 125cr

Worldwide Gross : 225cr

Worldwide Share : 118cr

Domestic Nett : 131.3cr

5. Maharshi (2019)

Budget : 90cr

Worldwide Gross : 184.6cr

Worldwide Share : 108.6cr

Domestic Nett : 138.5cr

6. Viswasam (2019)

Budget : 90cr

Worldwide Gross : 184cr

Worldwide Share : 96.8cr

Domestic Nett : 126.7cr

7. F2: Fun and Frustration (2019)

Budget : 30cr

Worldwide Gross : 140.5cr

Worldwide Share : 82.3cr

Domestic Nett : 104.6cr

8. Lucifer (2019)

Budget : 25cr

Worldwide Gross : 135cr

Worldwide Share : 67.1cr

Domestic Nett : 71.4cr

Verdict : Double Blockbuster & Industry Hit in Malayalam Cinema

