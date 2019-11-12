Mandala Makkarvillakku : Over 10,000 police personnel to be deployed in Sabarimala

Over 10,000 police personnel will be posted in phases in and around Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for security during the two-month-long pilgrimage season starting November 17.During the Mandala Makkarvillakku festival, 10,017 police personnel will be posted around the temple complex in five phases, a police press release said.

DGP Loknath Behara said there will be stringent security in and around Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season this year.The release said 24 Superintendents of Police and Assistant SPs, 112 Dysps, 264 inspectors, 1185 Sub-Inspectors will be posted in the team.

A total of 8402 civil police officers, including 307 women, will also be on duty around the shrine complex, the release added.In the first phase from November 15-30, 2,551 police personnel will be posted for security duty at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilackal, Erumeli and Pathnamthitta.