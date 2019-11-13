Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has depreciated by 30 paise against the US dollar in the early hours of trade.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.75 against the US dollar and then it slipped down to 71.77 registering a decline of 30 paise.

On Monday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.47 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose by 0.03% 98.33.

According to the market experts the rising concerns over the US-China trade deal and political unrest in Hong Kong has weighed upon the Indian rupee.