Sabarimala Women Entry: Supreme Court will announce its verdict tomorrow

The Supreme Court will announce its judgement on the review petitions on the Sabarimala women entry verdict on tomorrow. This was informed as the Supreme Court registry.

The verdict will announced by a constitution bench on Thursday. The constitution bench is headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, and justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

On September 2018, a constitution bench headed by then CJI Deepak mishra and justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra had by a 4:1 majority, struck down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965, which has barred entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 years in to the Sabarimala temple.