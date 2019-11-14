Congress condemns officials not replying to opposition MLA’s letters of query

Bhubaneshwar : Congress on Wednesday denounced the Government officials not responding left alone even acknowledging the letters of query on local and state issues of opposition MLAs and ministers.

The matter was raised by Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra when the house speaker asked if they were not aware of the recent ruling requesting the members not to stage any protest on the well of House of assembly. Narasingha Mishra said, “Members protest as they don’t get any response from officers, Ministers, and even the Chief Minister. Officers are not executing Book Circular 47.”

Another Congress member Santosh Singh Saluja wanted to know how the letter of the Speaker seeking MLAs not to rush into the Well of the House was published in a newspaper.“The MLAs have the right to know about happenings in the Government sector. Officers are not responding to letters of MLAs and even Ministers which they (officers) ought to do under the Book Circular 47. The publication of the Speaker’s letter has diminished the dignity of the MLAs and the House as well,” said Saluja.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro directed the opposition to escalate the matter to an Ethics committee of Assembly. The committee has the right to summon the offices who do not comply with Book circular 47 and interrogate him, said the Speaker.