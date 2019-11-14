Rafale Verdict : Rahul Gandhi must apologise for lies, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said there was a “motivated propaganda” behind questioning the Rafale fighter jet deal and demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation for misleading people on the issue.

Welcoming the court decision to dismiss the petitions, she said: “Shows that government’s decision was right on the price, the process and on the offsets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi put national security on top,” adding that the Air Force was needed to be “strengthened without any further delay”.

The BJP leader said that there was a “motivated propaganda” behind raising objections in the deal which, she said, has been “defeated”.