Endangered Olive Ridley turtles protection taken in top priority by Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has geared up efforts for the protection and conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles during mass nesting.

The government directed the departments of Fishery, Forest and Marine police to operate in close coordination and ensure strict enforcement of the conservation rules. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Thursday chaired a meeting of the high power committee for protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles. The Coast Guard was requested to have realtime intelligence sharing with the departments about any illegal fishing.

The institutions like Integrated Test Range, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dhamara Port, Gopalpur Port, and Paradip Port authorities were requested to follow the black-out and light deeming practices to save the turtles from possible delusion.