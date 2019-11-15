“I want my masjid back”,says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said he ‘wants his masjid back’.

In an interview to Outlook magazine, Asaduddin Owaisi said he will oppose anything that is against India’s Constitution and pluralism. “For me, the Constitution is supreme and it gives me the right to disagree respectfully with any SC judgment. I will oppose anything that is against the Constitution,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Our fight was not for a piece of land. It was to ensure that my legal rights are realised. The SC [Supreme Court] also categorically said that no temple was demolished to construct a mosque. I want my masjid back.”