INX Media Case: High Court denies bail to P Chidambaram

Delhi High Court on Friday denied bail application of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED’s money laundering case on Friday.

Earlier, Chidambaram denied in the Delhi high court the enforcement directorate’s claim that he used the office of finance minister for personal gains and laundered the proceeds of crime. He said that no material directly or indirectly linking him with the alleged offence has been put to him so far or placed before the court.

Chidambaram had earlier said that the purpose of ED's opposition to the grant of bail is not to advance the cause of justice but to harm his health which has already suffered severe damage after 75 days of custody since August 21.