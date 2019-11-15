Karan Johar throws a party for Katy Perry ahead of her concert, Bollywood stars descend

Pop sensation Katy Perry is in Mumbai for her OnePlus Musical Festival in Mumbai this weekend. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar threw a warm welcome party for Katy Perry ahead of her concert in which a swarm of Bollywood celebrities attended.

The party saw Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, and many others were in attendance. Several pictures and videos from the event have been circulating online. While one of the clips show host Karan and Alia in a serious conversation with the singer, some show Katy posing for pictures with Jacqueline and Aishwarya.