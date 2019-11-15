Mehbboba Mufti shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar

PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehooba Mufti, who is under detention since August 5 when the Centre scrapped Article 370, has reportedly been from Chashma Shahi hut to Government Quarters in Srinagar.

Several Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are under detention since August 5, when the Centre withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories.