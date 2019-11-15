Rafale fighter deal: Petitioners to appeal for CBI enquiry

On the ground of Justice Joseph’s observation, that no bar is held for a CBI inquiry on the Rafale fighter deal, the petitioner Prashant Bhushan had announced he would seek a CBI inquiry on to the alleged Rafale fighter scam.

Justice Joseph, in a separate but concurring with the ruling of the other two judges of a Supreme Court bench in the case, said the investigating agency was free to take action in accordance with the law on complaints of corruption. Justice Joseph agreed with Gogoi and SK Kaul on the final judgment which demerits the review petition but etched his own observation separately. “CBI can take action on complaints alleging corruption in the deal if it gets approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” Justice Joseph said.

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had maintained that only a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) can uncover the Rafale fighter Jet scam which according to him is the biggest scam in the history of India.

Meanwhile, BJP is holding a nationwide protest seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for raising a preposterous Rafale scam for tarnishing PM Modi.