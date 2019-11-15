South African airways operation affected by employees strike: All flights cancelled on Nov 15 and 16

The debt drenched South African Airlines restructuring plans sparked an Employee union strike which affected the airliner so badly that it canceled all flights on November 15 and 16.

The state-owned airline on November 11 announced a restructuring process that could affect 5,146 employees and “lead to job losses”.Raged by the move the employees union gave a 48-hour prior notice that all staff including SAA cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, head office, technical staff and ground staff will boycott work schedule from Friday morning November 15 at 4 am. The notice termed the boycott as ‘Mother of all strikes’.

“South African Airways has asked passengers who were booked to travel on all its domestic, regional and international flights on Friday and Saturday (November 15 and 16) not to turn up at airports,” the carrier said in a statement late on November 14.