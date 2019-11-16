Air pollution caused 5 Lakh premature deaths in India in 2016

A recent study emphasizes the phase shift from fossil fuels-especially coal,is a necessity not only to mitigate climate change.Air pollution had caused the premature death of more than 5 lakh Indians in the year 2016 and out of these 97,400 death were caused due to burning coal.

The Lancet countdown 2019 on health and climate change underlines the importance of a global commitment towards zero Carbon footprint and states it is need of the hour to oblige to Paris accord.”Total energy supply from coal increased by 11 per cent in India from 2016 to 2018 and out of over 5.29 lakh premature deaths in 2016 due to dangerous levels of outdoor fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5), over 97,400 deaths were from coal.

Last week New Zealand became the pioneer country to sign the Paris accord which will guide the nation to a Zero carbon footprint by 2050.