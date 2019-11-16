Government to address sinking Telco sector, with buoyancy of the SC judgement

FM Nirmala Sitharaman:Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government will address the concerns of the debt ridden telco sector which are facing billions of dollors fresh stuotory liability.The FMs statement comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling giving privileges to the government on Adjusted Gross Revenue(AGR).

“I want no company to shut operations. I want everyone to be up and running. We want the economy to have good number of companies in business and flourish in their business”She added that the government will address the concerns of all businesses regardless of the sector of operation so that companies thrive and flourish in India.FM Sitharaman was replying to a query regarding stress in the telecom sector.

Nations biggest telecom company Vodafone-Idea on Thursday said in a statement, it is facing an imminent shutdown if the petitions submitted for governments consideration for a waver are not bounced favorably with the recent AGR ruling of apex court.