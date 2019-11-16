IPL 2020: See the complete list of players retained, released and traded

As the deadline for transfer window has closed on November 14, all the eight IPL franchises announced the list of players released and retained.

A total of 127 players, which includes 35 overseas cricketers, have been retained by the eight franchises. Kings XI Punjab have the highest salary cap available — Rs 42.70 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most number of player slots available –12. Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) have released the most players while Sunrisers Hyderabad (5) have released the least number of players. Chennai Super Kings (20) have the largest squad size.

Here’s the detailed list of the IPL squads ahead of the auctions with the salary cap available to buy players.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif.

Salary cap available for auction: 14.60 cr

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin (traded in), Ajinkya Rahane (traded in).

Salary cap available for auction: 27.85 cr

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham (traded in), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith (traded in), Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande.

Salary cap available for auction: 42.70 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad (traded in).

Salary cap available for auction: 35.65 cr

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult (traded in), Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (traded in), Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford (traded in), Jayant Yadav.

Salary cap available for auction: 13.05 cr

?ALERT?: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata. Details of Players Retained and Released – https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande (traded in), Rahul Tewatia (traded in), Ankit Rajpoot (traded in).

Salary cap available for auction: 28.90 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

Salary cap available for auction: 27.90 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Salary cap available for auction: 17.00 cr

Here are the players that were traded.