Asian Youth Boxing Championship: Indian women wons five gold

In boxing, the Indian women boxers made India proud by winning five gold medals in the Asian Youth Boxing Championship in Mongolia. While the Indian men has bagged silver medals.

Naorem Chanu (51kg), Vinka (64kg) Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Poonam (54kg) and Sushma (81kg) won Gold for the country in the tournament .

Among the men, Selay Soy (49kg) and Ankit Narwal (60kg) settled for the second place after going down in their respective summit clashes in the championship.

India finished with 12 medals in the event with bronze coming from Arundhati Choudhury (69kg), Komalpreet Kaur (81kg), Jasmine (57kg), Satender Singh (91kg) and Aman (91kg).