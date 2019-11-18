Extreme bowling action: Sri Lankan spinner, Kevin Koththiigoda bowling style raises brows

The extreme Bowling action of Srilankan spinner Kevin Koththiigoda during Abudhabi T10 league had left every one baffled.

The 24 year bowlers unorthodox style can be compared to South African left-arm wrist-spinner Paul Adams, but Kevins version took it to an another level.The twiterati warriors had started hitting there keyboards seeing the hilarious style, with some terming Kevins style as’ Frog in a blender’.

‘It requires a Batman not a batsman to face Kevin’ an another tweeted. Have a look at the bowling style.